Mudman Burgers Slated to Open Fourth Location in Kalispell

MUDMAN Burgers' new location on U.S. Highway 2 on the west end of Kalispell on Nov. 22, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Mudman Burgers has become a mainstay burger joint for its drive-thru location in Happy Valley and a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Columbia Falls, while its roving food truck has been slinging breakfast sandwiches and burgers throughout the Flathead Valley.

Most recently, Mudman signed a lease to launch a new restaurant in Kalispell, and plans to open for business in 2018.

The new Mudman location will take over the space at 1260 U.S. Highway 2 West, formerly home to Ryohin Asian Fusion Restaurant and, before that, the old Skippers.

Proceeds from Mudman go toward Potter’s Field Ministries and the missionary work the ministry does in dozens of countries worldwide.

For more information, visit mudman.org.

