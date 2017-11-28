State Paid $137K Settlement to Former Parks Administrator

HELENA – The state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks paid a $137,500 settlement to the former parks administrator who was fired nearly a year ago by the outgoing agency director for reasons that were not disclosed.

The Independent Record learned of the settlement in September and argued that FWP should release the details. Former administrator Chas Van Genderen eventually waived his privacy rights, allowing the settlement to be released Monday.

Under the settlement, Van Genderen agreed to withdraw complaints filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau, the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission and grievances with the Board of Personnel Appeals. FWP acknowledged no liability and both sides agreed not to make in disparaging statements about the other for 10 years.

Van Genderen had been making just over $105,000 a year when he was fired by former FWP Director Jeff Hagener.

