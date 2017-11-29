Montana Man Pleads Guilty to Causing 2-year-old Baby’s Death

BILLINGS — A Montana man has pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for the beating death of his 2-year-old daughter.

The Billings Gazette reports that 24-year-old Dana Redding Jr. entered his plea on Tuesday after being charged in April. He was charged alongside Kevannah George Grace, the child’s mother. She pleaded not guilty to criminal child endangerment.

Medical staff at the hospital the girl died in told authorities that the child suffered a “massive amount of bruising” on her entire body, as well as an open wound on the back of her head.

Deputy County Attorney Randen Schoppe said that a joint plea agreement with Redding Jr.’s attorney recommends a sentence of 50 years in prison.

Redding Jr.’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

