Spotlight Event: Night of Lights

When: Friday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Columbia Falls

More info: www.columbiafallschamber.org

Columbia Falls’ Night of Lights Parade is a fun-filled annual community gathering in Columbia Falls. Individuals, local businesses, community groups, youth organizations and others get together to show off their Christmas spirit in the downtown area. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus after the parade and enjoy music and treats. There are also craft fairs at the Senior Citizens Center and Teakettle Community Room.

