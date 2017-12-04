Billings Man Pleads Guilty to Vehicular Homicide

BILLINGS — A 21-year-old Billings man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of marijuana in an agreement that recommends he be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Billings Gazette reports Kent Roderick Jensen made the plea Monday while retaining the right to challenge the state law that sets the threshold at which a person is considered to be under the influence.

Jensen was charged after his vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Jashua James Fry in March 2016, killing Fry.

Under Montana law, someone with 5 nanograms per milliliter of THC in their system is considered to be driving under the influence. Court records say Jensen’s blood had 19 ng/mL of the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Jensen argues the state’s limit is not based on science.

