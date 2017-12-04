University of Montana Backs Off Plan to End Lecturer Jobs

MISSOULA — The University of Montana notified 30 lecturers last week that their contracts will not be renewed, and then quickly rescinded the notices.

Faculty union president Paul Haber tells the Missoulian the administration reversed course after learning the union was going to file an unfair labor practice complaint.

UM Communications Director Paula Short said lecturers were told Friday that the notice of non-reappointment had been rescinded “until further notice.”

Cutting 30 lecturers could save the university about $1.8 million a year in the short term. UM is trying to cut staff costs in the face of lower enrollment.

The faculty union on Monday requested that any further changes be handled by incoming President Seth Bodnar, who is expected to start work in mid-January.

In August, UM notified lecturers that their contracts would end in December, but later reversed that decision.

Comments

comments