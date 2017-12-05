‘Christmas at Our House’ Moves to County Fairgrounds

The 28th annual Christmas at Our House dinner, a beloved seasonal tradition put on by the local members of the Montana Army National Guard, is moving to the Flathead County Fairgrounds for this year’s meal.

This year’s free community meal is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ Expo Building

Usually located at the Montana National Guard Armory on U.S. Highway 93 north of Kalispell, this year’s meal shifted to the fairgrounds due to a temporary need to host off-site.

Due to the venue change, expenses for the meal have increased this year, and organizers hope to garner some donations to help defray the cost. Donations make the event possible, organizers said.

Volunteers are needed for the following hours during the Dec. 9 dinner: 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clean-up help after 4 p.m. is especially needed.

Christmas at Our House is also a good opportunity to donate to a food drive for the Northwest Veterans Food Pantry, as well as a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

To volunteer, call Jan at (406) 261-1398. Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 10644, 30 N. Meridian, Kalispell MT 59904, with checks payable to “Christmas at Our House.”

