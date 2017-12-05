Come Back Here With That IV!

By //

8:19 a.m. A Kalispell deer was injured.

9:31 a.m. Two dogs attacked a man hunting in Olney.

11:09 a.m. A woman was screaming at county employees who were cutting brush.

1:49 p.m. A 17-year-old in Kalispell accused his father of stealing his TV and Xbox.

5:24 p.m. A Bigfork man’s day kept getting worse when he learned that his son had been arrested and his truck had been stolen.

8:14 p.m. Some checks were stolen in Kalispell.

8:18 p.m. An Evergreen gas station attendant said that he refused to sell beer to a drunk man in a cowboy hat. Now the cowboy hat-wearing man was being pretty rude.

8:49 p.m. A patient at an area hospital left with an IV in her arm. Medical providers wanted help finding the woman so that they could take the IV out.

