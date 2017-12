A 45-year-old Kalispell man has been accused of raping a 10-year-old girl.

Chad Holm pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court on Nov. 30. If convicted, Holm could face up to 100 years in prison.

According to court records, Holm allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions in 2016 and 2017. Holm was previously convicted of felony immoral and indecent acts with a child.

