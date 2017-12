When: Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 10 and 17 at 4 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center, Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

Based on the cherished 1947 film, Whitefish Theatre Company presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” the perfect feel-good holiday show for the whole family to enjoy. The cast is composed of 27 actors from around the Flathead Valley. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students with reserved seating.

