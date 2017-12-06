Man Becomes Laurel Council Member Without Running for Office

BILLINGS — A Laurel man has become a city council member without running for office.

Richard Klose says he got a phone call after the Nov. 4 election telling him he was the winner of the race for the Ward 4 position, a race he didn’t know he was in.

The Billing Gazette reported Monday the post opened up after outgoing council member Tom Nelson decided to run for mayor this year.

Klose secured the position as a write-in candidate with just three votes.

He was the only candidate running in Ward 4 and received a plurality out of the 52 votes cast in Ward 4.

Klose has accepted the position and will be sworn in on Jan. 2.

