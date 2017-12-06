Montana Secretary of State: State Has No Voter Fraud Issue

HELENA – Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says Montana does not have issues of coordinated voter fraud, but argued there were cases of “voter misconduct” that need to be addressed.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports Stapleton met with county elections officials Tuesday to discuss the results of a survey of absentee ballots that were cast but not counted in a May special election.

Stapleton expressed concern over voter misconduct following a May 25 vote held to elect a U.S. House representative to replace now-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

A survey found there were 363 cases of missing or mismatched signatures out of 383,000 votes cast statewide.

Stapleton said an example of misconduct was a parent signing a ballot for a child away at college.

Stapleton plans a series of public service announcements in the spring to educate voters on absentee ballots.

Comments

comments