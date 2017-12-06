Police Chase Ends in Shots Fired in Lake County

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake County.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, a high-speed chase ended with shots fired near Ninepipes on Wednesday. No one was injured and two women have been placed under arrest.

According to a press release, a Missoula Police Department officer tried to pull over a reckless driver in a neighborhood in the north part of the city shortly after noon. The vehicle fled and headed north on U.S. Highway 93 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour, eventually entering Lake County where local sheriff’s deputies and Flathead Tribal Police picked up the chase. North of St. Ignatius, the pursuit turned off the highway and onto gravel side roads.

The chase continued on Eagle Pass Trail, and at one point the passenger in the vehicle allegedly fired a pistol at police. The vehicle stopped soon after and law enforcement fired at the suspects. The two women in the car surrendered.

The women have been taken to the Lake County Jail in Polson. Because officers fired at the suspects, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Comments

comments