Thousands of people gathered in downtown Whitefish for the annual Christmas Stroll on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishchamber.org

Head to downtown Whitefish for the annual Christmas Stroll. There will be vendors selling great gifts and delicious food; a tree lighting ceremony; and chance to meet Whitefish Winter Carnival royalty. Santa arrives on a wagon at 6:30 p.m.

