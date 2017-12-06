Walleye Illegally Moved to Swan Lake Came from Lake Helena

HELENA – State wildlife biologists say walleye that were illegally introduced into Swan Lake in 2015 came from Lake Helena.

The Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks says microchemistry analysis of the inner ear bones of two walleye that were caught in Swan Lake in October 2015 determined they were introduced to the lake sometime that spring and that they originated in Lake Helena, which is about 10 miles north of Helena.

Walleye are highly predacious and could impact the native bull trout and kokanee salmon in Swan Lake, which is east of Flathead Lake. Any anglers who catch walleye in Swan Lake must kill them and report the catch to FWP.

A reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever is responsible for the illegal introduction is now over $35,000.

