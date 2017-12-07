Hauck’s Coaching Contract Has Incentives for Wins, Grades

MISSOULA – Montana football coach Bobby Hauck’s contract has a base salary of $185,000, with incentives for student-athlete grades, graduation rates and wins.

Hauck, who began his second stint as Montana coach last week, also would receive $20,000 for attending university and Grizzly Scholarship Association functions, $6,000 a year for a car and unlisted compensation for participating in a weekly coach’s radio or television show.

The Missoulian obtained the three-year contract through a public records request. It also offers $25,000 if Montana beats an FBS team and $42,500 if the Griz win a national championship.

The contract also includes incentives for maintaining or increasing attendance, winning the Big Sky Conference, being named league coach of the year and winning 10 or more games.

If Hauck’s teams meet the highest standards for grades, graduation rates and on-the-field success, his total compensation would be $323,000, plus benefits, money from camps and endorsements.

