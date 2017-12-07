Kalispell Ford Opens New Location

Kalispell Ford opened a new 54,000-square-foot facility north of Kalispell along U.S. Highway 93 on Nov. 20. Officials say the new facility will help them better serve customers by offering better maintenance services and automobile selections.

The new Ford dealership is the result of a merger between the Kalispell and Whitefish locations. The old Kalispell Ford will become a new Volkswagen dealership and the Whitefish facility has been put up for sale.

The new dealership features 26 state-of-the-art service bays, including two quick lube bays. The shop includes air-conditioning and heated floors that general manager Milt Aus said would benefit both employees and customers. The waiting room has also been upgraded and includes an espresso bar and tablets to entertain waiting customers. The new Kalispell Ford can also accommodate more than 300 vehicles on the lot, meaning customers will have more options when buying cars in the future.

For more information, visit www.KalispellFord.com or call (406) 755-3673.

