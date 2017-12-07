Spotlight Event: Peter and the Wolf

When & Where: Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Whitefish Performing Arts Center; Dec. 10 at 3 p.ms at Flathead High School in Kalispell.

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

Glacier Symphony presents this symphonic fairytale with a holiday pops concert for the whole family. Adding to the show will be costumed dancers from Kalispell’s Noble Dance interpreting the piece. The concerts will be led by Maestro John Zoltek. Tickets are available in a range of prices and seating tiers and can be purchased online at www.glaciersymphony.org.

