Montana Postal Worker Sentenced to Prison for Mailed Meth

GREAT FALLS — A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June.

Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office from 2014 to 2016.

Court documents say Fulghum would intercept the packages of methamphetamine that were mailed to random post office boxes from Southern California.

The U.S. Postal Service launched an investigation in 2015, and authorities intercepted one package containing 22 grams of meth.

Fulghum will be on supervised release for three years following the prison sentence.

Comments

comments