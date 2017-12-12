Brooklyn Rolls Opens Kalispell Storefront

Nearly a year after establishing a late-night food service in Whitefish, Brooklyn Rolls is opening a New York-style deli in downtown Kalispell. Proprietor John Ryan said he hopes to open to new storefront on First Avenue East by Dec. 18.

The new shop will feature all of the sandwich cart’s favorite entrees as well as an extensive selection of traditional New York deli sandwiches. Ryan said the restaurant recently acquired a new deli counter and, just like an authentic East Coast deli, all sandwiches will be made to order with meat sliced right then and there. “It’s going to be just like a traditional New York deli,” said Ryan, a native of New York.

While Ryan is currently focusing on the new Kalispell restaurant, his two sandwich carts are still serving customers across the valley including Thursday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. in Whitefish. For more information visit www.brooklynrolls.com.

