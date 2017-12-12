Collection of Sam and Jean Bibler on Display at Hockaday

Longtime residents of Kalispell know the history and contributions of Sam and Jean Bibler, remembered for their generosity and their legendary gardens. The Hockaday Museum of Art honors their legacy with an exhibition showcasing pieces from their vast and diverse art collection. “Making Our World More Beautiful: The Collection of Sam and Jean Bibler,” opened on Dec. 9 and runs through Feb. 10.

The Biblers were also known for their large and varied art collection. From Inuit sculptures to Persian rugs, and antique furniture to European paintings , their collection is as varied as the flowers in the gardens.

The Hockaday Museum of Art is located in downtown Kalispell at 302 Second Ave. E. It is housed in a 1904 Carnegie Library building that appears on the National Register of Historic Places.

Comments

comments