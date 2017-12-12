Month After Fire Destroys Mill, Future Remains Unclear

Firefighters respond to a fire at the old Stimson Lumber Co. mill in Libby on Nov. 5. Courtesy Libby Volunteer Fire Dept.

More than a month after the SK Fingerjointer, Inc. burned to the ground, officials in Libby say it’s still too early to tell what will happen at the old Stimson Lumber Co. site. Tina Oliphant, executive director of the Lincoln County Port Authority that was leasing the finger jointer facility to SK Fingerjoint, says the company is still evaluating its options moving forward and has not decided if it will rebuild. “No decisions have been made yet,” she said.

The mill site caught fire on Nov. 5. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play was expected and officials believe an electrical issue most likely sparked the blaze.

Prior to the fire, SK Fingerjoint employed 17 people making jointed lumber pieces. The company had the distinction of being the last mill in Libby, a town that was once solely supported by timber and mining.

Comments

comments