Williams Named to All-Northwest Region Soccer Team

Cadie Williams, a Glacier High School senior and Class AA all-state forward, has been named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches Fall Girls High School All-Northwest Region Team. Williams is the only Montanan to earn the prestigious honor this year and be selected to the 11-member squad. The talented senior tallied 33 goals and 14 assists en route to being named the Western AA player of the year.
StandingsView All Standings
Football 11/18
-
WESTERN 7 B CNF OVR
-
Eureka 5-0 11-0
-
Missoula Loyola 4-1 5-3
-
Bigfork 4-1 6-1
-
Florence 3-3 4-4
-
Thompson Falls 1-4 2-6
-
Deer Lodge 0-6 0-8
-
NORTHWESTERN A CNF OVR
-
Columbia Falls 5-0 9-1
-
Browning 4-1 5-4
-
Polson 2-3 2-6
-
Ronan 2-3 2-6
-
Libby 1-4 2-7
-
Whitefish 1-4 1-7
-
CLASS AA L W
-
Billings Senior 0 10
-
Missoula Big Sky 2 8
-
Helena 2 7
-
Flathead 3 6
-
Billings West 4 6
-
Helena Capital 4 6
-
Missoula Sentinel 4 5
-
Bozeman 5 5
-
Glacier 5 4
-
Great Falls CMR 6 4