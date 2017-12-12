Sports

Williams Named to All-Northwest Region Soccer Team

Cadie Williams is a Glacier High School senior and Class AA all-state forward

By Beacon Staff

Cadie Williams, a Glacier High School senior and Class AA all-state forward, has been named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches Fall Girls High School All-Northwest Region Team. Williams is the only Montanan to earn the prestigious honor this year and be selected to the 11-member squad. The talented senior tallied 33 goals and 14 assists en route to being named the Western AA player of the year.

