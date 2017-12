When: Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Great Northern Bar, Whitefish

More info: www.greatnorthernbar.com

The Lil Smokies combine a unique blend of excellent songwriting, bluegrass roots and the sheer raw energy of a rock band. Formed in Missoula in 2009, the band has evolved over the years recently released its new album, Changing Shades. The Lil Smokies will take the stage with Rapidgrass at the Northern for two nights. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door.

Comments

comments