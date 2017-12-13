Stuff in the Street

6:41 a.m. A man was sitting in the middle of the highway.

12:23 p.m. Someone thought the middle of the street was a good spot to leave their motor. Others disagreed.

1:58 p.m. A Kalispell man called police to complain about his downstairs neighbor’s music. He said the cops better take care of it, because if he goes down there, “it isn’t going to be pretty.”

2:38 p.m. A man called 911 with questions about the bus.

3:18 p.m. A Kalispell man called law enforcement to see if there was a warrant out for his arrest. There was.

6:19 p.m. Kids were passed out in a van.

