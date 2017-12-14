Billings Judge to Replace Wheat on Montana Supreme Court

HELENA — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has appointed a District Court judge in Billings to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.

Bullock’s office on Thursday announced Judge Ingrid Gustafson will replace Justice Mike Wheat, who is retiring Dec. 31.

Gustafson was appointed in 2004 to the 13th Judicial District in Yellowstone County.

She previously worked as a staff attorney for the Social Security Administration and in private practice. Gustafson received her law degree from the University of Montana.

Wheat was appointed to Montana’s high court in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He had five years remaining in his eight year term.

The Bozeman resident announced his retirement in July, saying it was time to start a new chapter in his life.

