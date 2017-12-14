Kalispell Man Killed in Crash on Bypass

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the U.S. Highway 93 bypass.

Colby Scott Burrows, 31, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when a southbound Ford sedan, driven by Burrows, crossed into the northbound lanes between U.S. Highway 2 and Three Mile Road and collided with two other vehicles, according to the Kalispell Police Department. Burrows was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to police there is no indication drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

