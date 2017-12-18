Massive Winter Storm Takes Aim at Northwest Montana

A massive winter storm heading for Northwest Montana could bring up to a foot of snow to the Flathead Valley and more than three times that amount to the mountains of Glacier National Park.

The National Weather Service in Missoula reported Dec. 18 that heavy snow will begin Monday evening and last through Wednesday. The Kalispell area could receive 8 to 12 inches; West Glacier could receive 12 to 24 inches and Eureka could get 12 to 18 inches. Marias Pass is forecast to receive a staggering 36 to 50 inches.

Meteorologists say snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the storm and residents should prepare for dangerous travel conditions.

The Flathead Avalanche Center was issuing a backcountry avalanche watch through 7 a.m. Tuesday because of the storm. The avalanche danger was expected to increase to “High” on Tuesday. Authorities are warning people to avoid avalanche prone terrain.

Comments

comments