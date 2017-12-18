‘Unusual’ Wintertime Wildfire Races Through Montana

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire fueled by high winds and dry conditions ripped through Glacier County, in what experts call an “unusual” occurrence for this time of year.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Blackfeet Fire Management fire investigator Carter Gallineaux says the blaze, which raced through northwest of Browning on Sunday afternoon, is unusual for December. He says usually there is snow on the ground but there hasn’t been any significant moisture in at least the last 30 days.

An unoccupied trailer home was lost in the fast-moving blaze, which was controlled as of Sunday evening.

Gallineaux says the fire looks to be human-caused, perhaps sparked by a discarded cigarette or parked vehicle.

A high wind warning was in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

