Giving Back in 2017

Horse Play

VA grant funds new therapeutic equine program that partners veterans with horses to learn and teach while healing

By MOLLY PRIDDY

EVERGREEN – Jim Vincent stood in the arena, in temperatures below freezing, trying to coax a large horse named Magpie into stepping sideways.

The horse could do it, therapist Natalie Norrell said while watching from the sidelines, but didn’t know it; it was a matter of Vincent working with Magpie to foster a relationship in which she trusts him to show her how.

>>READ MORE

____________________________________

Teenage Girl Donates Smoke Detectors to Homes in Need

Bailey Lake uses 4-H award money to help improve safety for vulnerable senior population

By TRISTAN SCOTT

Every year, Bailey Lake’s award-winning market lambs earn her a tidy profit at the state fair, funds the 15-year-old high school freshman diligently deposits in a savings account for college.

This year, however, Lake decided to use the money a bit more capriciously — she spent it on charity.

>>READ MORE

____________________________________

Making Ends Meet at the End of the Year

Chris Krager has led Kalispell’s Samaritan House for 16 years and is thankful for the annual influx of holiday generosity

By JUSTIN FRANZ

Last week, Chris Krager looked out his window, saw snow and worried. Krager, the executive director of the Samaritan House in Kalispell, immediately thought of someone who had probably just spent a frigid night alone in a car.

>>READ MORE

____________________________________

Generosity Rises from the Ashes

Montanans help one another during and after historic wildfire season

By JUSTIN FRANZ

COLUMBIA FALLS — A few weeks ago, Mike Sandel and Matt Folz of Xanterra Parks & Resorts walked into Lake McDonald Lodge and were inundated with a familiar smell from the past summer.

>>READ MORE

____________________________________

Giving the Good Stuff

Maranda and Michael Johnson donate products from their company, The Good Stuff Botanicals, to organizations throughout the valley

By MYERS REECE

Three-year-old Everest Johnson was excited about his potential gift haul this Christmas, as any child would be, and parents Michael and Maranda saw in their son’s eagerness a chance to explain the true meaning of the season. There is no receiving without giving, and they sat him down for a lesson in the value of selflessness.

>>READ MORE

____________________________________

Smiles Abound at Shop With a Cop

Columbia Falls Police Association buys holiday gifts for local students at annual event

By ANDY VIANO

Nine-year-old Serenity Shyann Brummett reunited with a familiar face last week at Target in Kalispell: the Columbia Falls police officer who, as she recalled it, gave her his badge earlier this fall while he was temporarily stationed at Ruder Elementary School.

>>READ MORE

Comments

comments