Helena Joins Legal Fight Against Bathroom Initiative

HELENA — The city of Helena has joined a legal fight against a proposed ballot initiative that would require all government entities in the state to designate restrooms for use by members of only one sex.

The Independent Record reports the city commission on Monday unanimously voted in favor of joining the Montana League of Cities and Towns in its support of the lawsuit filed by American Civil Liberties Union of Montana.

The suit claims that the initiative is unconstitutional and asks the court to prevent it from being placed it on the November 2018 ballot.

The ballot initiative was proposed by the conservative advocacy group Montana Family Foundation. The foundation supported a similar measure that was rejected by the state Legislature earlier this year.

