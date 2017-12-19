Missoula Airport to Offer Direct Flights to Dallas, Chicago

MISSOULA — Missoula airport officials say American Airlines will begin offering year-round flights to Dallas and seasonal flights to Chicago starting this summer.

The new flights from the Missoula International Airport were announced on Monday and begin in early June.

Airport officials say travelers can already began booking the daily direct flights. The nonstop flights to Chicago will run through mid-August.

Officials say the new air routes came about in part due to revenue guarantees that Missoula was able to provide for the airline.

Officials say Dallas marks the 13th destination to have a nonstop flight to and from Missoula.

