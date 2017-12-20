Blacktail Mountain Opens Saturday

Snowboarders charge down Badrock on opening day at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area on Dec. 20, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The winter storm that walloped Northwest Montana this week has brought some much-needed snow to the area’s ski hills.

On Wednesday, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area announced they would be open on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The ski area has received 13 inches of snow in just 24 hours. Blacktail will be open daily through Jan. 1. After that, the ski hill will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lift tickets are $42 for adults, $30 for teens 13 to 17, and $20 for kids 8 to 12. Kids 7 and under ski free. For more information, visit www.blacktailmountain.com.

Whitefish Mountain Resort has received nearly a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, including just 8 inches overnight. The new snow helped the resort open the front side of the mountain. For more information, visit www.skiwhitefish.com.

Comments

comments