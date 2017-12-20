University of Montana Foundation Sells Lodge for $1.6M

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Foundation has sold a western Montana lodge that was donated by philanthropist Dennis Washington in 1995.

The Missoulian reports officials on Tuesday confirmed that the Montana Island Lodge on Salmon Lake sold for $1.6 million.

A warranty deed shows the property’s title was transferred on Monday to MEBC LLC.

The 18,000-square-foot property was initially put on the market for $6.5 million in 2014.

The proceeds from the sale will be split among the university’s four campuses as required under the donor agreement.

The university operated the lodge as a retreat and conference center for several years before listing the property for sale.

Foundation officials say details on how the proceeds will be distributed are still being compiled.

