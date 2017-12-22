Authorities Identify Found Body as Missing Helena Woman

BUTTE — Authorities have identified the woman found dead on private property in the Little Basin Creek area.

The Montana Standard reports that the woman was identified Thursday as 34-year-old Nicole Reynolds of Helena, Montana.

Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lee LaBreche said it appears Reynolds died of hypothermia. He said foul play is not suspected.

Reynolds was reported missing Wednesday morning and was found dead later the same day.

Family and friends were unable to find her after she left a residence Tuesday night.

She was found about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from that residence.

