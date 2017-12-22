Defendants in Montana Beheading Plead Not Guilty

BILLINGS — Two men have pleaded not guilty in the killing and beheading of a Montana man whose body was found on the outskirts of Billings.

Thirty-one-year-old Donald Ray Cherry and 33-year-old Jeffrey Glen Haverty denied charges of deliberate homicide during Thursday appearances in state District Court.

The Billings Gazette reports they face up to life in prison if convicted in the death of Myron Wesley Knight.

Knight allegedly told staff at Lil’s Casino on Oct. 26 that if anything happened to him, Cherry and Haverty would be involved. Knight also allegedly left $120 in winnings with an employee so the defendants couldn’t steal it.

The 41-year-old victim’s body was in two pieces on Nov. 15, near a transient camp he was believed to have visited with the suspects.

