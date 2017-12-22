Montana Plans to Close Appraisal Offices in Half the State

BILLINGS — The Montana Department of Revenue will close its appraisal offices in about half of the state’s counties, marking the first time in at least 30 years that appraisers will not be in every county.

The Billings Gazette reports state Property Assessment Division offices have already closed in six counties due to budget cuts, and the offices in 22 more counties will close by 2019.

Department officials say regional offices will be set up and about 20 appraisers will travel where needed.

Officials say 21 employees in the assessment division have been laid off, and it’s not yet clear how many more employees will be jobless. The department also will not fill 40 vacancies in the division.

Officials say the offices in the counties with the most properties will stay open.

