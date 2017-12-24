Police Say Five People Burglarized Home After Owner’s Death

POLSON — Police in northwest Montana say five people have been arrested and face charges of burglarizing a home after its owner died.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the home in Polson early Friday because of a pickup truck that appeared stuck. When officers arrived, they saw footprints in the snow leading from the truck to the home.

It’s not clear if any of the five people have attorneys. Two of the accused were booked into the Lake County Jail, two were booked and released and the fifth person was released to tribal police on an outstanding warrant.

