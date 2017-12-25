Realtor Who Sold Montana Island Lodge is on Probation

SEELEY LAKE — A Realtor who sold the Montana Island Lodge for about $1 million less than its lowest asking price — and $5 million less than the original price — is on probation.

The Missoulian reports the Montana Board of Realty Regulation placed Cole Bergquist, who sold the property for $1.6 million, on probation in October “for unprofessional conduct.”

The most recent listing price was $2.5 million.

The board issued two final orders against Bergquist in two separate complaints filed with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. The orders say in one case, Bergquist marketed a property another realtor had an agreement to list, and in the other, he inappropriately circumvented the listing agent.

Bergquist was fined $1,000 and placed on probation “for a period not less than two years.”

