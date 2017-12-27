Big Bear Espresso and Bakery Moves to Whitefish

Big Bear Espresso and Bakery has moved to the Stumptown Marketplace in Whitefish. The coffee shop held a grand opening party on Dec. 15. Besides having a dynamic espresso menu, the espresso bar and bakery offers an array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, including huckleberry bear claws, savory brioche, cinnamon rolls, cookies and cupcakes.

The espresso bar originally opened in Columbia Falls and the owners hope to eventually open a second location. Big Bear Espresso also does coffee deliveries around Whitefish and caters.

Along with the espresso bar, Stumptown Marketplace near downtown Whitefish has two restaurants, an oxygen bar, ginger beer shop, juice bar and numerous retailers. The marketplace is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information visit www.stumptownmarket.com or www.bigbearespresso.com.

