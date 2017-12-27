Montana’s Unemployment Rate Holds at 4 Percent in November

HELENA – Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017.

The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana’s wage growth continues to outpace inflation.

Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, — which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers — remained fairly level from October to November.

Montana is expected to finish the year with an employment growth of 0.8 percent and wage growth nearly double last year’s numbers.

