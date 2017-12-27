As a photojournalist, I have the privilege of witnessing history being made daily in the Flathead Valley and the opportunity to share it with Beacon readers. My work offers me a glimpse into the heart of our community as I try to capture storytelling images. The people in these photographs make them important. Learning their stories and discovering how they shape our community is the best part of my job. Here are a few of the moments that defined 2017.
Photos of the Year 2017
The best images of the year from the Flathead Beacon staff
