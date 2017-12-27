Photos of the Year 2017

August - The Sprague Fire burns above Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park on Aug. 31, the same evening it consumed the historic Sperry Chalet. The lightning-caused fire burned nearly 17,000 acres in the park, forcing the early closure of the Lake McDonald Lodge and Going-to-the-Sun Road on the west side. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

January - Volunteer Erikca Paron, left, and Will Randall, right, chairman of Love Lives Here, cheer after a song at the Love Not Hate block party in downtown Whitefish to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the mountain town that was roiled by discrimination from afar. A campaign of harassment was launched against members of the local Jewish community who live and own businesses here, and culminated in a neo-Nazi websiteÕs vow to organize an armed march through the streets of Whitefish and harass individuals online. The website – The Daily Stormer – called its actions an "old fashioned troll storm." Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

January - Burket Kniveton holds up a pair of Ben Parsons' racing skis as hundreds gather to honor Parsons at the summit of Whitefish Mountain Resort. Parsons was killed in an avalanche while skiing the 7,750-foot Stanton Mountain in Glacier National Park. The Jan. 5 incident was the ninth recorded avalanche fatality in Glacier Park since the park was established in 1910. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

January - Rick Klin, known as Polar Bear Rick and the president of the Libby Polar Bear Club, basks in the sun while swimming in Libby Creek. Klin and other brave members of the club take to the waters of Libby Creek every Sunday at 2 p.m. from October to April, making sure to catch only the coldest months of the year. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

February - Gauge Acton reacts after coming out of the water at the 19th annual Penguin Plunge at Whitefish Lake. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

March - Kiara Burlage blocks a shot by Madisan Chavez near the end of the first quarter. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte. With an efficient offense and a stingy defense, Columbia Falls powered back from an 8-0 deficit to start the game and never looked back. In the end, Columbia Falls captured the girls basketball title that had eluded the town for 34 years. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

March - Head coach Cary Finberg hugs his daughter, Cydney, at the end of the Class A state championship game as Columbia Falls defeats Hardin 73-50. In Columbia Falls, family and basketball are inextricably tied. Generations of brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, have worn the familiar colors and represented the blue-collar town. A prime example, Finberg is a former all-state Wildcat who, as a senior in high school, watched the Kats win their last state championship in the fall of 1983 and was now coaching his daughter and a group of her close friends, teammates for most of their lives, in their final game. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

January - Gov. Steve Bullock fires up the crowd at the public lands rally at the Montana State Capitol. Organizers estimate that the raucous rally drew more than 1,000 people, twice the number of attendees who gathered during the 2015 legislative session, a testament to the growing intensity of the debate over federal land management and the groundswell of opposition to proposals that would relegate ownership of public lands to the states. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

April - Andrew Durado is ejected from his skis after hitting the end of the pond during the competition at Whitefish Mountain Resort. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

January - Officials clock the speed of racers as they cross the finish line at the Whitefish World Invitational Ski Joring competition. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

April - Rep. Rob Cook explains to members of the press corps how an amendment to SB 367 would reallocate funding for Romney Hall and the Laurel water intake project during a House Appropriations Committee meeting. Lawmakers reconvened for a special session in the fall, a dizzying two-day marathon of deal-making and political maneuvering in an effort to patch a $227 million budget hole. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

May - A heron stalks fish in the shallows of Flathead Lake. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

May - Silas Smith makes a face as he pulls a crawdad out of the lake to show his friends. In its 14th year, the acclaimed Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center has served more than 4,000 kids, and now it's aiming to expand its offerings to adults and secure a permanent location. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

May - Suzy Buckmaster laughs while putting the bridle on her retired racehorse Zee at Rebecca Farm. While racehorses burn fast and bright, eventing horses tend to compete well into their teens, even 20s. Buckmaster trained with Zee, working on his jumping footwork in the months leading up to one of the largest equestrian triathlons in North America – The Event at Rebecca Farm. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

May - A competitor tries to climb a rope while competing in the Montana Spartan Beast. The Beast featured over 12 miles of harsh terrain and more than 30 challenging obstacles, including mud bogs, uphill climbs and other creative tests of endurance and agility. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

May - A visitor takes in views of the Aurora Borealis over Lake McDonald. Glacier National Park and its Canadian counterpart, Waterton Lakes National Park, were designated the first international dark sky park by the International Dark Sky Association in April. Eighty percent of the United States' population lives in an area where they can't see a true dark sky. Around the globe, due to light pollution, only one-third of humanity can look up at the sky at night and clearly see the Milky Way. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

June - Ian Griggs hugs his sister Ashley after a rafting trip along the Middle Fork Flathead River with their father Lewis, left, and his partner Johanna Eigen. Twenty years after a tree fell on their boat during a rafting trip, the Griggs family returned to float the Middle Fork Flathead River with some of the original guides from Great Northern Rafting. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

June - Wearing an American flag-themed tie, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke speaks to media at the Western Governors' Association annual meeting in Whitefish. Federal lawmakers in March voted 68-31 to approve Zinke, a Whitefish native who served as a Navy SEAL commander before becoming Montana's Congressman, to run the department that oversees conservation, recreation, oil-and-gas drilling and other uses on vast swaths of federal land. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

May - Izyk Gillingham tags Dawson Smith out at the plate as the Lakers face the Mission Valley Mariners. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

July - Beargrass blooms along the shore of Heart Lake as the rising sun illuminates peaks in the Mission Mountain Wilderness. Xerophullum tenax, as it's called in Latin, can grow up to five feet in height with long and wiry, grass-like basal leaves at the base of the stalk. While some plants produce blooms every year, the mass surges of white blooms tend to occur every five to 10 years, producing a meteor shower of celestial orbs. The plants may have several rosettes, but each rosette only blooms once in its life cycle. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

July - Visitors snap selfies at the Oberlin Bend overlook in Glacier National Park. The park ushered more than 1 million visitors through its gates that month, shattering the previous monthly record. Nearly 1,010,000 people visited in July compared to 818,500 monthly visitors last year for a 23.4 percent increase, or 191,184 additional visitors, Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

August - Morgan Baker's pig Thunder drinks from a hose in the days leading up to the Flathead County Fair. In Flathead County, 4-H celebrated its centennial this year to mark the 1917 founding of the Creston Go-Getters. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

August - Cy Devlin, 8, snacks on an apple while watching the solar eclipse at Flathead Valley Community College. For the first time in a quarter century, a total eclipse could be seen from the United States. NASA estimates that 500 million people were able to see the total or partial eclipse on Aug. 21, in what was dubbed "The Great American Eclipse." Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

April - Flathead's Chad Hemsley wins his heat of the 110-meter hurdles during the crosstown track meet at Glacier High School. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

August - Visitors paddle a rowboat across Lake McDonald as smoke from the Sprague Fire fills the valley in Glacier National Park. Businesses in the tourism and outdoor recreation industry across Northwest Montana were impacted by an historic fire season that burned hundreds of thousands of acres and filled the valleys with cough-inducing smoke. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

September - Members of the Fort Apache Interagency Hotshot Crew inspect the area around Lake McDonald Lodge as the Sprague Fire burns in Glacier National Park. Crews installed miles of water hoses and pipes to reduce the relative humidity around the lodge. Sections of the roof were also wrapped with fire protective material to prevent embers from getting inside the building. Massive 2,000-gallon orange portable water tubs, dubbed "pumpkins" because of their shape and color, were standing at the ready just outside the front door, normally where the historic Red Buses load up passengers. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

November - Teammates congratulate Blake Counts (24) on a touchdown run in the first half. Helena Capital beat Flathead 24-10 during the first-round playoff game at Legends Stadium. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

November - Glacier senior Ashley Montini ended her excellent prep career with all-state honors for the Wolfpack. She set the school record for most assists in a game twice, first getting 54 and then breaking it the following game with 55. In a pivotal playoff game to determine a trip to the state tourney, Ashley had 50 of her team’s 53 digs and helped Glacier defeat Missoula Big Sky. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

September - Dylan Nieves, left, walks arm-in-arm with his father, Brad, down the halls of Columbia Falls High School. Dylan is a 16 year old who is on the severe end of the autism spectrum. He is non-verbal as part of his autism disorder, and often tries to escape from his house, usually in search for his favorite things: food, Disney movies, electronics he almost certainly already has at home. Each time, he's in danger of being mistaken for an intruder, and his family hasn't found any help from state programs to assist them in keeping him safe. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

September - Crews reach for ropes on the crossarm and sheave assembly as a helicopter moves Chair 5 to its new location in East Rim at Whitefish Mountain Resort. Ski resort officials said moving the chairlift will improve skier access to intermediate and advanced terrain and offer skiers an alternative way to access north side terrain while taking pressure off the resort's Chair 1. Whitefish Mountain Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary this season. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

November - After an injury derailed her Olympic dreams in 2014, Whitefish’s Maggie Voisin has fought her way back to the top of the slopestyle world rankings with the 2018 Winter Games approaching. She’s wiser, better and hungry to show the world what it missed. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

October - Students yell while running across a field during an exercise to warm up their vocal cords before the start of the day at Cuts Wood, a Blackfoot-language immersion school in Browning. "Language is the vehicle that drives our culture. It's what makes us us," says Jesse DesRosier, a teacher and alumni of the school. Not only do Cuts Wood students speak Blackfoot and English in concert, but they also learn Native Sign Language, which for centuries served as a universal language that united tribes. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

November - Logan Kolodejchuk hugs Colten McPhee as Wildcat players celebrate after the game. The Wildcats rolled past Hamilton 26-14 to win its first Class A state championship in front of a raucous home crowd at Satterthwaite Memorial Field. “Everyone who doubted us, I want to thank them. We’re No. 1,” senior running back Kolodejchuk said. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

November - Lauren Holloway hugs physical therapist Alyssa Schock while discussing future treatment for her son, Nick Daugherty, after his physical therapy session at the St. Luke Community Clinic in Ronan. Daugherty suffered multiple concussions while playing Class C football for the Charlo Vikings. Every year, a quarter million people go to the emergency room following a concussion, and it's estimated millions more go untreated or unnoticed. In 2013, Kalispell Regional Healthcare launched the Save the Brain campaign to raise awareness about concussions. "We don't want to scare people from participating in sports," said Dr. Rachel Zeider, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist with KRH's Neuroscience and Spine Institute. "We just want to make sure kids are playing responsibly." Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon