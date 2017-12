When: Sunday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whiteifish

More info: greatnorthernbar.com

Ring in 2018 in style with the New Wave Time Trippers. The ‘80s party band will be rocking the house all night long. Doors open at 7 p.m., so come early and get yourself a spot! Only a limited number of pre-sale tickets will be sold. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door.

Comments

comments