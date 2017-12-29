Supreme Court Disbars Attorney Over Campaign Actions

The disbarment came Thursday in one of three complaints filed against Myers between July 2016 and January 2017. The Commission on Practice found that Myers sent mail and purchased ads in which he made false claims that District Judge Jeffrey Langton used drugs and had a conflict of interest in a court case.

Myers had argued the ads were protected political speech.

The first complaint alleged Myers mishandled a divorce case before Langton, who fined him $10,000. In the second case, the commission found Myers made or caused to be made statements he knew were false concerning Langton’s integrity.