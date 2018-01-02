Bozeman Lawmaker Pulls Out of US House Race

BOZEMAN — Democratic state Rep. Tom Woods of Bozeman has pulled out of the U.S. House race, citing a lack of financial support.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports Woods announced his decision on his Facebook page Monday, saying if he were to continue with his campaign he would have to go into debt.

Five other candidates continue to seek the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in November 2018. They are Billings attorney John Heenan; Grant Kier of Missoula, the former executive director of the Five Valleys Land Trust; former Billings lawmaker Lynda Moss, Bozeman attorney Jared Pettinato and former Bozeman lawmaker Kathleen Williams. The primary is June 5.

Woods said he would announce next week whether he would seek re-election to his state House seat.

