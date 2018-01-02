Feat x Feet Presents ‘Rhythm to the Soul’ in Whitefish

Feat x Feet is celebrating 20 years of dancing and music in Whitefish. The local youth tap ensemble will be performing its annual winter show Jan. 7 and 14 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.

The show is called Rhythm to the Soul and was named by senior Emma Binstein.

“I chose the title of the show because the rhythm of the beat runs through my soul and to my feet, thus the sole of the foot is used,” Binstein said.

Binstein, a senior at Whitefish High School, will be taking her final steps with the ensemble. She has danced with Feat X Feet for 12 years and hopes to attend Oregon State University after she graduates.

The tap school kids will join the tap ensemble on stage during the Sunday matinee shows. Evening shows will feature just the ensemble.

“It’s a really amazing coming together of music and our local students all on one stage,” Ashley Smith, owner and artistic director for Feat x Feet, said. “It’s very unique and upbeat.”

Visit www.featbyfeet.com for more information and tickets.

Comments

comments