A 61-year-old transient man was found dead in his car in a Kalispell parking lot on Dec. 29, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

David Martinez of California had been living in his car and apparently died of natural causes sometime around Dec. 25, according to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry.

Curry said Walmart employees discovered the man early on the morning of Dec. 29.

