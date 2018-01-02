8:01 a.m. Christmas cards were strewn about Farm to Market Road.

9:46 a.m. More mail was strewn about U.S. Highway 2.

9:56 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported “mild” Facebook threats. She asked for an extra patrol in her neighborhood “whenever a deputy can swing by.”

11:56 a.m. Two dogs were “relieving themselves” on a Kalispell man’s lawn. He was pretty upset about it.

2:46 p.m. A drunk guy in Kalispell accused a young boy of shooting a BB gun at his house.

3:36 p.m. A Whitefish cat was apprehended and sent to the county animal shelter after it bit someone.

3:54 p.m. A Martin City man, who was apparently quite drunk, called 911 asking for a welfare check on himself. Unfortunately, he didn’t really know where he was, other than Martin City.

5:59 p.m. A Flathead County man advised law enforcement that he was having a party that night with a huge bonfire. He wanted officials to know just in case someone called in his massive fire that he promised would be contained and safe.

