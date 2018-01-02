Restaurant Hosting Essay Contest to Find New Owner

Woods Bay Grill is taking an unconventional approach to selling its establishment. Instead of listing it for sale, the restaurant is holding an essay contest that could award the grill to a new owner.

Sisters Terry Brown and Margaret Davis-Stiger purchased the grill in 2004 and have since remodeled it into a hometown café, added an espresso station, a full back kitchen and community meeting space.

In a press release from the grill, the rules are explained this way: “For a small $150 entry fee and 300 words, prospective owners can explain their aspiration to own the cafe. Essays must demonstrate experience working in the restaurant industry, a desire to run a successful restaurant, and to become a member of the Woods Bay Community. (The owners) will review the applications initially and pass the top 50 entries to a panel of judges. The panel will then choose the next owner of the Woods Bay Grill based upon the entries passed along to them.”

The contest is open until June 15 and a minimum of 3,333 entries must be received for it to go forward. If that number isn’t reached, the entry money will be returned. The grill is located at 14509 MT Highway 35 in Bigfork. For more information, visit www.woodsbaygrill.com.

