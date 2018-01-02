Sen. Cynthia Wolken Named Deputy Corrections Director

HELENA — Montana state Sen. Cynthia Wolken has been named the deputy director of the Department of Corrections.

Wolken, a Democrat from Missoula, chaired a legislative committee that examined the state’s justice system and recommended changes to state laws with the idea of reducing the prison population and preventing repeat offenses by increasing access to mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Corrections Director Reginald Michael said Tuesday that Wolken’s role in the justice reform effort will be valuable to the department.

Wolken begins her new job on Wednesday at an annual salary of nearly $118,000.

